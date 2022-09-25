40m ago
Trudeau Cancels Trip to Japan in Wake of Fiona’s Havoc on Canada
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau canceled his trip to Japan for the state funeral of Shinzo Abe after Fiona battered the Atlantic region, knocking out power to more than half a million people and forcing residents to take shelter from the storm.
Speaking at a press conference in Ottawa on Saturday, Trudeau told reporters that the government has pledged federal aid to the affected provinces, including Nova Scotia. The premier also said the military will be deployed to assist in the cleanup.
“Recovery is going to be a big effort,” Trudeau said. “We will be there to support every step of the way.”
Fiona is the most powerful storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season and unleashed flooding rains across several provinces on Saturday.
