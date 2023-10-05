(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump gave up on his $500 million lawsuit against his estranged former lawyer Michael Cohen, just four days before he was due to answer questions under oath in the case.

Trump’s notice of voluntary dismissal was filed Thursday night in federal court in Miami, without giving a reason. It comes at the end of a busy week for Trump, who delayed his deposition in the Cohen suit so he could attend the start of New York state’s civil fraud trial against the former president.

Trump sued Cohen in April for allegedly violating their attorney-client bond and spreading “embarrassing or detrimental” lies — which Cohen denied. Cohen had no immediate comment.

