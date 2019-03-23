(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to attend the 75th anniversary of the Normandy landings on June 6, Le Parisien reported on its website, citing unnamed local officials who have been asked to plan for his presence.

Trump’s attendance isn’t confirmed, and neither the French president’s office nor the foreign ministry would comment, Le Parisien said.

It would be Trump’s third visit to France as president, after he attended the Bastille Day parade on July 14, 2017, and then returned in November 2018 for the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI.

To contact the reporter on this story: Gregory Viscusi in Paris at gviscusi@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ben Sills at bsills@bloomberg.net, James Amott, Crystal Chui

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.