(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump maintains his innocence in a post on his Truth Social platform after being indicted over his refusal to return classified documents found at his Florida home. The indictment was filed under seal and contains seven charges, including willful retention of national defense information, corruptly concealing documents, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and making false statements, according to a person familiar with the case who asked for anonymity to discuss confidential information. Rosalind Mathieson reports on “Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.