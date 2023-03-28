Trump New York Grand Jury Won’t Meet on the Case This Week

(Bloomberg) -- The New York state grand jury investigating Donald Trump over a hush money payment to a porn star won’t reconvene Wednesday or hear any matters regarding the former president for the rest of the week, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

That means the Manhattan grand jury won’t be in session to vote on any criminal charges presented to it, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the matter isn’t public.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg convened the panel in January to investigate whether Trump directed his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen to make the payments to Stormy Daniels, who says she had an affair with Trump, ahead of the 2016 election. Cohen says he paid Daniels $130,000 for her silence and was reimbursed by Trump.

Trump has denied the affair and any wrongdoing and says the probe is a political vendetta. He is currently the Republican front-runner for next year’s presidential race. Bragg is a Democrat.

Read More: Trump Predicts ‘Death and Destruction’ If He’s Indicted

On Monday afternoon the jurors heard from former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker. Pecker had previously testified before the grand jury on at least one occasion, while Cohen testified twice earlier this month. Pecker has been a Trump ally and helped broker a deal between Daniels and Cohen.

Last week the grand jury heard evidence on Monday but canceled its Wednesday session and, when it reconvened Thursday, didn’t hear any matters related to Trump, according to the person.

The latest news on the panel’s schedule was reported earlier by NBC.

