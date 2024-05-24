(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump said that Nikki Haley will “absolutely” be on his team “in some form,” his strongest words of support yet for his former rival whom he spent months attacking during the Republican primary season.

“I think she’s going to be on our team because we have a lot of the same ideas, the same thoughts; I appreciated what she said,” he said in an interview with News 12 New York Thursday evening. “We had a nasty campaign. It was pretty nasty. But she’s a very capable person, and I’m sure she’s going to be on our team in some form, absolutely.”

A Haley spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump’s praise of Haley comes after she said she will vote for him in November. As a candidate, Haley called Trump “unhinged” and questioned his fitness to lead. Trump didn’t specify what kind of role she could play in his reelection effort or a potential second term.

Trump and his aides are thinking about options for a running mate. The former president said in the interview that Ben Carson, his former Housing and Urban Development secretary, Florida Senator Marco Rubio and Ohio Senator JD Vance are high on his list of vice presidential candidates. He added that New York Representative Elise Stefanik, who has positioned herself as one of his most loyal supporters, is “doing a fantastic job.”

He said he would make the decision about a vice presidential pick sometime during the Republican National Convention. Trump has previously said he might announce right before the convention, which begins July 15 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

It’s not yet clear if the reconciliation between Trump and Haley will be enough to convince her donors to back him. Trump during the primary said that Haley donors who continued to give to her campaign would be “permanently barred from the MAGA camp,” referring to his Make America Great Again slogan. The Haley campaign took pride in that threat, selling thousands of shirts that said “Barred. Permanently.”

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, a Haley ally, told Bloomberg Television Thursday afternoon he anticipates a large number of Haley’s donors, many of them with deep pockets, will end up voting for Trump, but may hold their money for congressional and gubernatorial races, instead of giving to the presidential race.

