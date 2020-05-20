U.S. President Donald Trump said he may reschedule a meeting of the Group of Seven nations to take place at Camp David, after having canceled the in-person gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Now that our Country is ‘Transitioning back to Greatness’, I am considering rescheduling the G7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, D.C., at the legendary Camp David. The other members are also beginning their COMEBACK. It would be a great sign to all - normalization!” Trump said Wednesday in a tweet.

The event, originally scheduled for June, was set to take place at Camp David, but the U.S. in March said it would instead be held by video conference because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump’s message comes as he urges the U.S. to reopen businesses and get the economy back on track. Some other G7 nations have already begun that process, as well.

But the president’s message came a day after United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres signaled a more cautious approach to gathering world leaders.

Guterres, in a letter to the president of the UN General Assembly, called for a scaled-down gathering in New York this fall, saying it is “highly unlikely that heads of state and government from all member states will be able to travel to New York in September,” due to the ongoing pandemic.

It’s unclear whether leaders from the G7 countries -- which includes Germany, France, Italy, Canada, Japan and the U.K. -- would be willing to attend the meeting.