Trump Says He’s Considering Sanctions to Stop Nord Stream 2

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he’s considering using U.S. sanctions to stop construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany.

“We’re protecting Germany from Russia and Russia is getting billions and billions of dollars in money from Germany” for its gas, Trump complained to reporters at the White House during a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

He didn’t say whom the U.S. might sanction to block the pipeline.

Trump said he’ll meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Group of 20 summit in Japan at the end of the month.

