(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump said he will impose tit-for-tat tariffs if he is reelected president, reiterating one of his isolationist policy goals that has already raised concern at home and overseas.

“I will pass the Trump Reciprocal Trade Act,” Trump said Saturday at a rally in Greensboro, North Carolina. “If China or any country makes us pay a 100 or 200% tariff, we will make them pay a reciprocal tariff of 100 or 200% right back.”

Trump has previously suggested raising tariffs by more than 60% on Chinese goods, as well as revoking the global superpower’s “most favored nation” status for US trade. He has also floated a 10% tariff on all goods imported to the US.

The proposals follow a series of tariff increases made during Trump’s presidency aimed at curbing imports of Chinese goods. The tariffs, which began in early 2018, eventually escalated to duties on goods ranging from seafood to chemicals by the fall of that year. That prompted China to respond with retaliatory levies on some US imports such as soybeans and poultry.

The Biden administration has largely kept those tariffs in place, prompting criticism from business groups that said the policies have driven up prices and undermined competitiveness.

A rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden is highly likely. Trump has won every primary to date and continues to lead in the polls over rival Nikki Haley in each of the 15 states that will vote on March 5, known as Super Tuesday.

