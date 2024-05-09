(Bloomberg) -- Add Blink Charging Co. to the list of electric car charging companies hoping to take advantage of Tesla Inc.’s unexpected pullback.

After the automaker axed most of its Supercharger team last week, Blink started fielding inquiries from potential customers, Chief Executive Officer Brendan Jones said during the company’s earnings call Thursday.

“We received quite a bit of inbound inquiries already when the news came out, and we put ourselves in a position that we’re poised to take advantage of them when they actually materialize into an offer order,” he said.

Read More: Tesla Axes Supercharger Team in Blow to Broader EV Market

Tesla runs the largest high-speed charging network in the US, and the decision by mercurial Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk to slow the pace of Supercharger installations has opened a window for competitors. Firms including EVgo Inc. and BP Plc’s EV charging arm have said they’re keen to acquire sites that had been planning to install Tesla Superchargers and hire some of the automaker’s fired employees.

Blink will review its plans and may update its full year revenue targets as competitors scale back or exit the EV charging industry, Jones said.

