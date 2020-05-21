(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump warned that the U.S. would respond to a planned move in Beijing to curtail protests and democratic movements in Hong Kong.

“I don’t know what it is because nobody knows yet,” Trump, speaking to reporters as he left the White House on Thursday, said about the possible Chinese actions. “If it happens, we’ll address that issue very strongly.” He didn’t elaborate.

Chinese lawmakers are preparing to soon pass measures that would curb secession, sedition, foreign interference and terrorism in the former British colony, local media including the South China Morning Post reported Thursday, citing unidentified people.

The National People’s Congress later confirmed plans to pass a bill establishing “an enforcement mechanism for ensuring national security” for Hong Kong, without providing details.

