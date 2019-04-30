TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell despite gains by the tech sector while the Nasdaq dropped from Monday's record high on a disappointing result from Google parent company Alphabet.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 19.64 points at 16,580.73 after hitting an intraday low of 16,544.55.

Decreases in the health care and energy sectors more than offset gains in information technology, which rose 1.8 per cent on a stellar performance from Shopify Inc.

The Ottawa-based online shopping platform's shares rose 7.5 per cent to a record high of $325.75 after it beat earnings expectations on a 50 per cent increase in revenues and boosted its full-year forecast.

Energy lagged with Crescent Point Energy falling 4.8 per cent despite a rise in the price of crude oil after the Saudi energy minister signalled that the production cut agreement could be extended to end of the year.

The June crude contract was up 41 cents at US$63.91 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down 1.8 cents at US$2.58 per mmBTU.

Markets and the Canadian dollar were largely unaffected by a report saying the economy contracted 0.1 per cent in February, said Crystal Maloney, head of equity research at CIBC Asset Management.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 74.50 cents US compared with an average of 74.32 cents US on Monday. That helped gold prices with the June gold contract rising $4.20 at US$1,285.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 0.7 of a cent at US$2.90 a pound.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 38.52 points at 26,592.91. The S&P 500 index was up 2.80 points at 2,945.83, while the Nasdaq composite was down 54.09 points at 8,107.77.

The U.S. markets responded largely to divergent earnings reports. Alphabet fell 7.5 per cent on disappointing sales that held back revenues, Pfizer Inc. was up 2.6 per cent after profits beat expectations and General Electric was up 4.5 per cent on surprisingly good earnings.

"I think what the market is focused on right now is really more company specific so what we're seeing is the whole first-quarter earnings parade is continuing to drive the price action," Maloney said in an interview.

About half of the U.S. companies have reported, with about 75 per cent beating expectations by an average of five per cent, although after analyst forecasts were lowered.

Maloney said markets traded on the back of overnight Chinese PMI data that was weaker than expected.

"People are wondering if we're going to see a little bit more stimulus come out of China just on that weaker data point on," she said.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump called for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by one per cent and urged for more quantitative easing.

Comparing the U.S. central bank to its Chinese counterpart, Trump said looser monetary policy would boost the American economy.

"We have the potential to go up like a rocket if we did some lowering of rates, like one point, and some quantitative easing," he tweeted.