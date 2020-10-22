TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading amid losses in the technology, utility and mining sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 9.95 points at 16,220.28.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 13.82 points at 28,224.64. The S&P 500 index was up 1.26 points at 3,436.82, while the Nasdaq composite was down 40.18 points at 11,444.51.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.16 cents US compared with 76.21 cents US on Wednesday.

The December crude contract was up 78 cents at US$40.81 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down two cents at US$3.01 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$28.10 at US$1,901.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was down four cents at US$3.16 a pound.