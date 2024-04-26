(Bloomberg) -- Sentiment has clearly turned for the better toward Chinese equities with overseas investors purchasing a record amount of onshore shares Friday.

Traders added 22.4 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) of mainland stocks on a net basis using the links with Hong Kong, topping the previous high of 21.7 billion yuan in mid-2021. Chinese shares are set to see a third straight month of inflows in April, suggesting the exodus from the market has likely passed.

The flows helped drive gains in the benchmark CSI 300 Index, which joined a rally in Hong Kong peers to advance 1.5% for the day. Turnover also topped the 1 trillion yuan mark. This bullish signs ratify a growing view that some global funds are unwinding crowded trades in US tech and elsewhere to dip back into China’s battered stocks.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.