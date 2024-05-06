London Drugs has reopened about half of its stores across Western Canada more than a week after a cybersecurity breach forced the retailer to close.

The company says it is working with independent cybersecurity experts to securely bring its systems back online after the breach was discovered on April 28.

The Richmond, B.C.-based pharmacy and retailer that operates 79 stores across Western Canada says in a statement Monday that the goal is to reopen all outlets by the end of Tuesday.

London Drugs says 40 stores across Western Canada have reopened so far, but due to "connectivity issues," its pharmacies will not be able to fill new prescriptions.

But it says pharmacists are available at all store locations to help with urgent needs, Canada Post locations inside stores are also accessible and optical service locations are expected to be reopened by the end of the day.

The retailer says there is no evidence that any consumer databases were compromised during the breach, including those involving pharmacy patients and LDExtra members.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2024.