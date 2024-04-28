Pharmacy chain London Drugs Ltd. shut dozens of stores in western Canada and even took down its phone lines as it investigates a cybersecurity incident.

The retailer discovered it was the victim of a cyber issue on Sunday and closed all 79 of its locations “out of an abundance of caution,” a spokesperson said by email.

Stores remained shuttered on Monday, though pharmacists were available to deal with customer requests. After a previous announcement advising customers to contact their local store by phone, the company said its phone lines had been temporarily deactivated “as a necessary part of its internal investigation.”

“In the interim, pharmacy staff are on-site at all London Drugs locations to support customers with urgent pharmacy needs,” the company posted on X.

London Drugs has no reason to believe that customer or employee data has been impacted, the spokesperson said. The company has hired cybersecurity experts to help with containment, remediation and investigation, she added.

The Richmond, British Columbia-based chain was founded in 1945 and bought by Vancouver entrepreneur Tong Louie of HY Louie Co., in 1976, according to its website. Louie’s son Brandt Louie now steers the family business, one of the region’s largest retailers.