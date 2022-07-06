Canadian stocks opened lower Wednesday as energy stocks and the price of crude declined placed pressure on Canada’s main stock index.

At 10:31 a.m. ET the S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 131.90 points to 18,702.26.

Influential stocks in the red include Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Suncor Energy Inc., Enbridge Inc., TC Energy Corp and Cenovus Energy Inc.

On a percentage basis, Gear Energy Ltd., Baytex Energy Corp. and Yangarra Resources Ltd. were among the largest decliners early Wednesday.

Markets in New York were little changed Wednesday morning. The S&P 500 fell by 0.26 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.13 per cent higher and the Nasdaq was up 0.04 per cent.

North American markets are trading amid a period of volatility on recession fears and negative consumer sentiment, experts say.

“If you look at the current sentiment readings, they're around 50. If you look at the forward sentiment readings, they're even lower than that. In fact, they’re as low as they've ever been,” Adam Johnson, the founder and author of Bullseye Brief, said in an interview Wednesday.

“From a contrarian point of view I'm actually hopeful that we're getting to such a washout in sentiment, such a washout in stocks, that we there actually setting the stage for some sort of rebound,” Johnson said.

When sentiment is taken into extreme lows, Johnson said it sets the stage for a potential rally.

“I think we were trying to reset. I think that's actually the narrative of the moment. And sentiment has gotten so negative that arguably it's the worst I've ever seen. And you can only take markets down so far, you can only have so much angst where people just either give up or they start to question whether we should really be as upset as we are,” said Johnson.

The benchmark WTI crude price was down 3.6 per cent Wednesday hitting US$96.08 a barrel. Oil prices continued to fall amid recessionary concerns that could see a hit to global demand.

The Canadian dollar was at 76.63 U.S. cents, down 0.23 per cent.