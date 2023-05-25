Canada's main stock index closed down more than 150 points Thursday, weighed down by losses in energy and telecom, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index lost 153.61 points, or 0.77 per cent, to finish at 19,774.08.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 35.27 points at 32,764.65. The S&P 500 Index was up 36.04 points at 4,151.28, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 213.93 points at 12,698.09.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.38 cents U.S. compared with 73.63 cents U.S. on Wednesday.

The July crude contract was down US$2.51 at US$71.83 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down nine cents at US$2.48 per mm/BTU.

The June gold contract was down US$20.90 at US$1,943.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was up three cents at US$3.59 a pound.