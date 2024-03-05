Tired of losing money, for that reason, we stay away from Small TSX Tech names: strategist

Canada's main stock index moved a hair lower on Tuesday, while U.S. markets fell, led by the Nasdaq losing 1.65 per cent.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 5.14 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 21,525.93.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 404.64 points at 38,585.19. The S&P 500 Index was down 52.30 points at 5,078.65, while the Nasdaq composite was down 267.92 points at 15,939.59.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.63 cents U.S. compared with 73.68 cents U.S. on Monday.

The April crude contract was down 59 cents at US$78.15 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up four cents at US$1.96 per mm/BTU.

The April gold contract was up US$15.60 at US$2,141.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was down a penny at US$3.85 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2024.