(Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officer of Tunisair was removed from her post as she alleged there were disagreements over how to reform the national carrier.

The Transport Ministry announced Olfa Hamdi’s dismissal in a short statement Monday on its Facebook page, without giving any reason.

In comments to Bloomberg, Hamdi said she had been prevented from holding a press conference on her plan to keep the airline listed on the stock exchange.

Hamdi, who was appointed Tunisair’s head in January, also said she had plans to publish financial results for the past three years.

The Transport Ministry didn’t immediately answer calls seeking comment on Hamdi’s claims.

