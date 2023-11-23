(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s ratification of Sweden’s membership won’t be completed in time for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers next week, dashing the hopes of some allies who expected it to be done by then.

The Turkish parliament is yet to wrap up debates over Sweden’s bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Turkey has flagged to its allies that ratification shouldn’t be expected by the ministerial meeting that begins on Tuesday in Brussels, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity.

A Turkish parliamentary committee opened the very first debate last week over Sweden’s application but insisted on seeing a written anti-terrorism road map from Stockholm before approving the Nordic country’s accession to NATO. That raised the prospect of further delays to the military alliance’s already drawn-out expansion plans.

As of Thursday, the parliament’s foreign affairs committee had no meeting scheduled for next week. Both the committee and the full assembly must vote in favor of Sweden to pave the way for its membership.

A year-and-a-half after Sweden applied to join together with its neighbor Finland, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan indicated he’s now in favor of Sweden’s accession as he seeks to boost defense ties with US-led allies. Finland already joined in April.

But the parliamentary committee’s decision suggested that the approval process could still face delays, as Turkey and Sweden have differing interpretations of a deal struck in July.

The agreement at NATO’s summit in Vilnius specified that Sweden will submit a road map for its continued fight against terrorism at the inaugural meeting of a bilateral security mechanism, and Sweden has consistently argued that means Turkey needs to let it join first.

Hungary’s sign off to the Nordic country’s membership is also pending, though it has said it won’t be the last one to ratify.

--With assistance from Niclas Rolander.

