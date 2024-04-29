(Bloomberg) -- Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is a step closer to securing the top job at NATO after Turkey said it would back his bid to lead the alliance, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

The endorsement leaves Romania, Slovakia and Hungary as the final remaining holdouts.

Outgoing Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s term expires in October and his replacement has to be unanimously decided by all 32 members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

The leadership decision comes at a critical time for the military bloc when doubts are growing over the US commitment to Europe and the potential return of former president Donald Trump — an outspoken critic of the organization — to the White House.

NATO also faces the challenge of corralling support for Ukraine in defending itself against Russia while also managing wider threats from Moscow.

Rutte visited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Friday to seek support for his candidacy.

The US and other countries backing Rutte hoped to formalize his election in April, but Romania’s surprise move to put President Klaus Iohannis forward for the role delayed the process.

Turkey’s decision to back Rutte is now likely to prompt Iohannis to step aside.

The Dutch leader has frequently criticized the erosion of democracy under Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

In March, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said his country couldn’t support someone “who in the past has tried to bring Hungary down to its knees.”

Read more: Turkey Seen Backing Rutte for NATO Chief After Erdogan Meeting

--With assistance from Cagan Koc.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.