(Bloomberg) -- Turkey ratified the Paris Agreement but vowed to implement the climate change accord in a way that avoids it making aggressive cuts in emissions.

It’s the last G-20 country to give parliamentary approval to the 2015 agreement, a decision which was immediately signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to the Official Gazette on Thursday.

However, Turkey opposed its classification as a developed country that’s required to adopt a higher level of greenhouse gas reductions. Instead, it attached a critical reservation to its ratification saying it will work to meet less-aggressive targets designed for developing countries.

Turkey “declares that she will implement the Paris Agreement as a developing country and in the scope of her nationally determined contribution statements, provided that the agreement and its mechanisms do not prejudice her right to economic and social development,” according to the ratification statement.

The move came after assurances from the U.K., host of the upcoming COP26 international climate summit, that ratification of the Paris accord wouldn’t in itself require new financial contributions from Turkey, or force Ankara to make binding emission cuts or enact specific domestic policies.

Turkey is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2053, Environment Minister Murat Kurum said on Twitter.

