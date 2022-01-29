Jan 29, 2022
Turkey’s Erdogan Brings Back Bozdag as Justice Minister Resigns
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Turkey is bringing back Bekir Bozdag as justice minister, replacing Abdulhamit Gul, who resigned on Saturday, according to a statement in the Official Gazette.
“I have resigned from my duty as the minister of justice, which I have been serving since July 19, 2017,” Gul said in a Twitter post and thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for accepting his resignation without giving a reason for the departure.
Bozdag served as justice minister and deputy prime minister former Erdogan governments. Most recently, he has been the president of the Turkish Parliament Constitution Commission.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
