(Bloomberg) -- Turkey is bringing back Bekir Bozdag as justice minister, replacing Abdulhamit Gul, who resigned on Saturday, according to a statement in the Official Gazette.

“I have resigned from my duty as the minister of justice, which I have been serving since July 19, 2017,” Gul said in a Twitter post and thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for accepting his resignation without giving a reason for the departure.

Bozdag served as justice minister and deputy prime minister former Erdogan governments. Most recently, he has been the president of the Turkish Parliament Constitution Commission.

