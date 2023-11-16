(Bloomberg) -- A Turkish parliamentary committee said it wants to see a written anti-terrorism road map from Sweden before approving the Nordic country’s accession to NATO, raising the prospect of further delays to the military alliance’s already drawn-out expansion plans.

Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Fuat Oktay, a member of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling Ak Party, told Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar to get Sweden’s plan in writing, during a commission debate in Ankara on Thursday.

“The committee members aren’t convinced that our demands have been met,” Oktay said. “The law is OK but there’s the implementation aspect,” he added, citing the presence of supporters of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, and “protests against what we hold sacred.”

He adjourned the debate without setting a date for the next meeting.

After almost a year-and-a-half delay, Erdogan indicated he’s now in favor of Sweden’s accession as he seeks to boost defense ties with US-led allies. But Oktay’s comments suggest the process could still face delays, as the two countries have differing interpretations of a deal struck in July.

The agreement at NATO summit’s in Vilnius specified that Sweden will submit a road map for its continued fight against terrorism at the inaugural meeting of a bilateral security mechanism, and Sweden has consistently argued that won’t happen until after it gains Turkey’s approval.

In an interview late last month, Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said that Sweden will meet all conditions under the agreement, but declined to comment on whether his government has started work on a road map.

The Turkish foreign affairs committee needs to approve a bill on Sweden’s membership before it can go to a vote in the full assembly, where Erdogan’s party and its allies have a majority.

Erdogan has also linked the issue to negotiations with the US to purchase new F-16 fighter jets, and is seeking the backing of European allies for a similar warplane deal.

Turkey has been one of the two last holdouts — alongside Hungary — blocking NATO’s northern enlargement. Ankara has accused Stockholm of failing to adequately crack down on supporters of the PKK whom Turkey regards as terrorists. Sweden insists it fulfills NATO’s membership criteria and has taken steps agreed with Turkey, such as ending an arms embargo and tightening anti-terror laws.

Hungary’s parliament is yet to schedule a debate over Sweden’s bid but the government could accelerate the process if it wants to.

If approved by both countries, Sweden’s membership would realign the security dynamic in Europe following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Finland’s accession to the alliance was ratified in April.

--With assistance from Firat Kozok and Marton Kasnyik.

(Adds details on Vilnius agreement, comment from Sweden’s foreign minister from sixth paragraph.)

