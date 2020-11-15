(Bloomberg) -- Twitter has suspended the account of Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, the website said on Sunday.

Zanganeh was personally sanctioned by the U.S. on Oct. 26. An official at Iran’s oil ministry, who asked not to be named because they’re not authorized to speak to the media, said the suspension appeared to be linked to sanctions.

Twitter didn’t immediately respond to a message and an email from Bloomberg News asking for clarification. Links to tweets previously published under Zanganeh’s handle now say “this Tweet is from a suspended account”.

