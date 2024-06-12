Two Interest-Rate Cuts in 2024 Are ‘Very Likely’ After CPI, Carlyle’s Thomas Says

(Bloomberg) -- A softer-than-expected consumer price index reading makes two interest-rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year “very likely,” according to Carlyle Group Inc.’s Jason Thomas.

“Certainly September is in play” for the first rate cut, said Carlyle’s head of global research and investment strategy on Bloomberg Television Wednesday. His comments come prior to the Federal Reserve interest rate decision scheduled for 2 p.m. in Washington. The US central bank is also expected to release its projections for rates over the next two years, the dot plot, at that time.

“Given how resilient the economy has proven under these seemingly high real interest rates” four cuts would be needed to get the neutral rate — a theoretical interest rate that would maintain a healthy economy without generating too much inflation — down to 4.35%, Thomas added.

People betting for fewer than four cuts to reach the neutral rate are likely expecting economic shock, Thomas said. “That’s something that doesn’t look like is going to take place naturally,” he added.

Wednesday morning a key measure of underlying US inflation cooled to the slowest pace in more than three years, rekindling expectations for at least two Fed rate cuts this year. The cooldown pushed both two- and 10-year Treasury yields lower, triggering a global bond rally.

“People thought real rates in excess of 2% was going to suffocate economic activity. Of course that hasn’t happened,” Thomas said.

