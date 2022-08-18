(Bloomberg) -- Two more Southern California cities voted to enact and extend temporary moratoriums on new industrial developments to study the environmental and health impact on residents.

By unanimous vote, the Norco city council on Wednesday enacted a 45-day moratorium on the construction of new industrial areas and warehouses. Earlier in the week, Pomona city officials extended a similar pause on development for an additional 10-and-a-half months.

The freezes follow similar moves by a string of cities in the Inland Empire, the US’s major warehousing and logistics mecca that stretches east and south of Los Angeles.

Calls for more stringent environmental monitoring in warehousing areas -- disproportionately home to communities of color -- have grown louder as supply-chain chaos over the past several years has pushed shipping and logistics issues to the top of the agenda in Southern California.

