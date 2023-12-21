(Bloomberg) -- A Singaporean man with a $5 million bounty on his head has been charged for his alleged involvement in exporting gas oil to North Korea, breaching sanctions under the United Nations Act.

Kwek Kee Seng, director at Anfasar Trading and Swanseas Port Services, faces 17 charges including seven for supplying a designated export item to North Korea, the Straits Times reported, citing a court hearing on Thursday.

Kwek’s accomplice, Justin Low Eng Yeow, was charged for allegedly conducting nine financial transactions through ISA Energy’s bank account that enabled oil supply to North Korea, the report said. Low, who is a director at ISA, faces a total of nine charges.

The three Singapore-based companies involved were also handed similar charges.

These charges come as North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile test this week, reinforcing threats that Pyongyang would respond with a nuclear attack if provoked by enemies with nuclear weapons. Singapore strongly condemned the recent missile tests, joining the US, Japan and South Korea in calls for a cease of provocations.

The case will be heard in January. Kwek and Low may be jailed for up to 10 years, fined or both.

