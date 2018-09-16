U.A.E. to Allow Expats Long-Term Residency After Retirement

(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates will allow foreigners to obtain long-term residencies in the country after they retire, the prime minister said on Sunday, as the government seeks to bolster economic growth.

The government also decided to cut electricity fees for industries, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the U.A.E. vice president and the ruler of Dubai, said on Twitter. He didn’t give details.

Most countries in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council typically don’t allow expats to stay beyond the period of their work permits.

