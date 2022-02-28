(Bloomberg) -- A list of companies that may have applied fraudulently for emergency loans during the pandemic has been complied by the U.K. Cabinet Office and is circulating among high street lenders, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Cabinet Office has shared the information with the British Business Bank which has passed it on to the banks who issued the loans. The list includes companies with duplicate names and firms that had already been dissolved when they applied for support, according to an executive at a bank who asked not to be named given the sensitivity.

“We work closely with Cabinet Office counter fraud function, who undertake data analytics for us which identifies possible cases of fraud which we can then share with lenders to investigate, or we can take other action as appropriate,” a spokesman for the British Business Bank said in an email. A spokesman for the Cabinet Office declined to comment.

The U.K. offered a number of pandemic lending packages totaling about 80 billion pounds ($107 billion). The Bounce Bank Loan Scheme, which extended around 47 billion pounds to smaller businesses with a 100% state guarantee, has come under scrutiny after the National Audit Office said last year there was “limited verification and no credit checks on borrowers.”

A Bloomberg News review of almost half of the loans granted under the separate 26.4 billion-pound Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme, or CBILS, for bigger companies, found lenders handed out more than 130 million pounds to companies with questionable claims.

Theodore Agnew, a Treasury and Cabinet Office minister responsible for Whitehall efficiency, resigned in January after accusing the government of failing to properly root out fraud in the Bounce Back Loan Scheme.

One of the people said the names on the list received by one bank number in the low hundreds. More than 1.5 million Bounce Back loans were granted in total.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.