(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s government is aiming to revolutionize the way public services are delivered and businesses operate under plans to make data central to the U.K.’s recovery from the coronavirus recession.

The National Data Strategy, published Wednesday, includes targets to recruit 500 data analysts across the state sector by 2021 and new laws to encourage data use so consumers can find better energy and telecommunication products.

Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said the U.K.’s pandemic response made the most of data use and that businesses can benefit in future. The government aims to capitalize on data innovations that helped supermarkets remain well-stocked and boosted the resilience of the health service.

“Our response to coronavirus has shown just how much we can achieve when we can share high-quality data quickly, efficiently and ethically,” Dowden said in an emailed statement. “I don’t intend to let that lesson go to waste.”

Under the plan, a new national chief data officer will be hired, and Johnson’s office will offer as many as 10 data fellowships each year to attract talented individuals from around the world to work at the heart of government.

Dowden said the U.K. will aim to be a global champion of data use. “I am absolutely clear that data and data use are opportunities to be embraced, rather than a threat to be guarded against.

