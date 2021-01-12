U.K. to Start Talks With EU on Financial Services This Week

(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. will begin talks this week with the European Union on how regulators will cooperate over financial services now that Brexit has been completed.

The discussions aim to broker a Memorandum of Understanding on regulatory cooperation by March, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman, Jamie Davies, told reporters on Tuesday.

Financial services were largely absent from the post-Brexit trade deal Johnson struck with the EU just before Christmas.

“We want to preserve financial stability, market integrity and the protection of investors and consumers,” Davies said. “We did push for a broader agreement on financial services as part of the negotiations, and the Treasury will continue that work with the commission beginning this week.”

