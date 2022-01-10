(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday reclassified its travel advisory for Singapore to high level of Covid-19, less than a week after the agency declared the level of the disease in a country that publishes detailed data every day was unknown.

The agency raised eyebrows on Jan. 4, when it classified the country’s Covid-19 situation as “Unknown” from “Very High” because of a lack of testing data updates for the country on third party platform Our World in Data since Nov. 8, 2021.

The move was met with confusion in Singapore, which reached out to the CDC and the U.S. embassy to offer the needed data. The country maintains stricter testing and social distancing measures than the U.S.

The CDC said last week it would update its advisory after working with Singaporean authorities for the Covid-19 testing data.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.