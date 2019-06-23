(Bloomberg) -- U.S. and Chinese trade teams are discussing next steps after President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping agreement to meet on the sidelines of the upcoming Group of 20 summit in Japan, a senior trade official said in Beijing.

The trade teams are mulling how to implement the decision by the top leaders, Vice Commerce Minster Wang Shouwen told a news briefing Monday in Beijing. Wang provided no specifics on what communications, if any, have occurred between the two sides.

Trump and Xi planned to discuss a range of shared issues, Assistant Foreign Minister Zhang Jun said at the briefing, which was intended to preview the Chinese president’s agenda for the G-20 summit. The annual multilateral event scheduled to take place June 28-29.

Read: This Year’s G-20 Will Be a Faceoff Between Trump and Xi

The face-to-face meeting between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies will be closely watched, as markets anticipate an effort to cool mounting trade and security disputes. Talks broke down last month after Trump accused China of reneging on its commitments and increased tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports and threatened to target the remaining $300 billion with duties of as much as 25%.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Peter Martin in Beijing at pmartin138@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brendan Scott at bscott66@bloomberg.net, Sharon Chen

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.