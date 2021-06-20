13h ago
U.S. futures rise with stocks as Fed jitters ease
Bloomberg News
Federal Reserve may walk back inflation concerns to ease market: Path Trading Partners’ Iaccino
U.S. equity futures climbed with European stocks on Monday as markets regained a measure of calm following volatility spurred by the Federal Reserve’s surprise hawkishness.
Contracts on the S&P 500 advanced after spending most of the Asia session in the red. The Stoxx 600 Index also rebounded from an earlier loss, with U.K. grocer Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc surging 32 per cent after rejecting an unsolicited takeover bid, sending shares of peers Tesco Plc and J Sainsbury Plc higher.
Earlier, speculation that faster-than-expected policy tightening by the Federal Reserve would sink the reflation trade spurred caution across markets. The 30-year U.S. Treasury yield dropped below 2 per cent for the first time since February. Asian markets slumped, with the Nikkei 225 down 4 per cent at one point.
But the risk-off mood eventually faded, with the 30-year yield turning higher and a gauge of the dollar reversing an earlier gain. WTI crude oil rose to around US$72 a barrel.
Traders will be paying close attention to this week’s appearances by Fed policy makers, including Chair Jerome Powell, for more guidance on a possible timeline for tapering asset purchases. Last week, officials sped up their expected pace of policy tightening amid optimism about the labor market and heightened concerns over price pressures in the recovery from the pandemic.
“We have another possibly two years before the Fed starts to take action,” John Woods, Asia Pacific chief investment officer at Credit Suisse Group AG, said on Bloomberg Television. “So I do anticipate there will be a period of choppy, sideways trading as the volatility associated with this debate in the Fed is reflected in pricing, but absolutely I take the view that yields will tick a little higher.”
Elsewhere, cryptocurrencies fell back, hurt by a general worsening of investor sentiment as well as China’s ongoing crackdown on Bitcoin mining and the prospect of tighter regulations elsewhere.
Here are some events to watch this week:
- St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan and New York Fed President John Williams are among Fed speakers, as traders weigh up the central bank’s messaging shift, which has the potential to whiplash assets
- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde addresses the European Parliament Monday
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies at a House Subcommittee hearing on the Fed’s pandemic emergency lending and its asset purchase programs Tuesday
- Bank of England interest rate decision Thursday
These are some of the main moves in financial markets:
Stocks
- The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3 per cent as of 10:37 a.m. London time
- Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.5 per cent
- Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6 per cent
- Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 per cent
- The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1.5 per cent
- The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.8 per cent
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent
- The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.1897
- The Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent to 110.09 per dollar
- The offshore yuan fell 0.2 per cent to 6.4742 per dollar
- The British pound rose 0.5 per cent to US$1.3878
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.43 per cent
- Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.20 per cent
- Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.75 per cent
Commodities
- Brent crude rose 0.4 per cent to US$73.79 a barrel
- Spot gold rose 1.1 per cent to US$1,783.33 an ounce