U.S. equity futures climbed with European stocks on Monday as markets regained a measure of calm following volatility spurred by the Federal Reserve’s surprise hawkishness.

Contracts on the S&P 500 advanced after spending most of the Asia session in the red. The Stoxx 600 Index also rebounded from an earlier loss, with U.K. grocer Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc surging 32 per cent after rejecting an unsolicited takeover bid, sending shares of peers Tesco Plc and J Sainsbury Plc higher.

Earlier, speculation that faster-than-expected policy tightening by the Federal Reserve would sink the reflation trade spurred caution across markets. The 30-year U.S. Treasury yield dropped below 2 per cent for the first time since February. Asian markets slumped, with the Nikkei 225 down 4 per cent at one point.

But the risk-off mood eventually faded, with the 30-year yield turning higher and a gauge of the dollar reversing an earlier gain. WTI crude oil rose to around US$72 a barrel.

Traders will be paying close attention to this week’s appearances by Fed policy makers, including Chair Jerome Powell, for more guidance on a possible timeline for tapering asset purchases. Last week, officials sped up their expected pace of policy tightening amid optimism about the labor market and heightened concerns over price pressures in the recovery from the pandemic.

“We have another possibly two years before the Fed starts to take action,” John Woods, Asia Pacific chief investment officer at Credit Suisse Group AG, said on Bloomberg Television. “So I do anticipate there will be a period of choppy, sideways trading as the volatility associated with this debate in the Fed is reflected in pricing, but absolutely I take the view that yields will tick a little higher.”

Elsewhere, cryptocurrencies fell back, hurt by a general worsening of investor sentiment as well as China’s ongoing crackdown on Bitcoin mining and the prospect of tighter regulations elsewhere.

Here are some events to watch this week:

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan and New York Fed President John Williams are among Fed speakers, as traders weigh up the central bank’s messaging shift, which has the potential to whiplash assets

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde addresses the European Parliament Monday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies at a House Subcommittee hearing on the Fed’s pandemic emergency lending and its asset purchase programs Tuesday

Bank of England interest rate decision Thursday

These are some of the main moves in financial markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3 per cent as of 10:37 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.5 per cent

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1.5 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.8 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.1897

The Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent to 110.09 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2 per cent to 6.4742 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.5 per cent to US$1.3878

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.43 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.20 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.75 per cent

Commodities