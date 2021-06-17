(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock markets are expected to remain open Friday even as the nation observes Juneteenth as a federal holiday for the first time.

It’s very unlikely that markets will close because of how quickly the legislation passed through Congress, according to people familiar with the decision-making process. Any such move will require discussions and coordination among several market participants, including the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, regulators and financial firms, the people said.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill into law Thursday, making June 19 a federal holiday to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S. As a result, most government workers will be granted paid time off Friday, as June 19 falls on Saturday this year.

