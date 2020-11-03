Nasdaq 100 stock futures rose fast enough to trigger an exchange volatility halt that pauses especially rapid swings at 3.5 per cent, as traders assessed election results.

Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 rose jumped 3.5 per cent within an hour, setting off a trading pause for two minutes. If gains extend to 7 per cent from a Chicago Mercantile Exchange reference price calculated at the end of the trading day Tuesday, moves will be entirely capped with hard upside limits. Nasdaq futures are up 3.9 per cent in the complete overnight session.

Stock futures triggered trading limits multiple times earlier this year in the midst of the COVID-19 crash. Then, though, the limits limits kicked in at 5 per cent, and there was no threshold at the 3.5 per cent mark. CME Group changed the limit restrictions last month.

“The rules were recently changed to better allow for price discovery, based on the findings of an industry-wide task force,” CME spokesperson Chris Grams said in an email.

According to a CME Group fact sheet, these “dynamic circuit breakers” are in place to “help reset the market if it moves too far, too fast.”