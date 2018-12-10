U.S. equities drifted amid drops in Europe and Asia as traders mulled the outlook for global growth and a potential escalation of tension between Washington and Beijing. The pound weakened as Theresa May was said to delay a crucial Brexit vote.

The S&P 500 Index was little changed following the index’s worst week since March. Uncertainty over the strength of global growth lingered amid weak economic data out of China and news the country’s vice foreign minister summoned the U.S. ambassador to protest the arrest of Huawei Technologies Co.’s CFO. Auto companies led the retreat in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index, while the euro strengthened on upbeat German trade data. The dollar gained while Treasuries and European sovereign bonds were mixed.

Sentiment in financial markets has been fragile in recent weeks as traders gauge whether the Federal Reserve will slow its tightening path amid lingering trade-war fears. Data has started to hint at slowing growth in the world’s top two economies, with signs that demand remains sluggish in China coming on the heels of a moderating U.S. labor market.

“For now, we expect that recent choppiness in the markets will continue until some material progress is made in the trade dispute with China,” John Stoltzfus, the chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer & Co., wrote in a note to clients.

Politics also remains high on the agenda, with U.K. Prime Minister May said to have decided to postpone a key parliamentary Brexit vote rather than risk a bruising defeat. The EU Court of Justice upped the stakes on Monday, saying Britain could unilaterally choose to change tack and stay in the union. Meanwhile there’s another change of personnel in the White House, as Chief of Staff John Kelly prepares to step down, removing a key force for West Wing discipline from President Donald Trump’s inner circle.

Elsewhere, India’s rupee fell as exit polls showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party was set for tight electoral contests in key states and as the central bank governor, Urjit Patel, resigned. Oil erased some of Friday’s rally triggered by OPEC and its allies agreeing on production cuts. Emerging-market shares and currencies fell.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.1 per cent as of 9:33 a.m. New York time. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.8 per cent. The MSCI All-Country World Index dipped 0.6 per cent with its fifth consecutive decline. The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 1.7 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.3 per cent. The euro increased 0.2 per cent to $1.1399. The Japanese yen decreased 0.3 per cent to 112.98 per dollar. The British pound sank 0.9 per cent to US$1.2608, the weakest in almost 18 months. The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index sank 0.8 per cent, the most in two months.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 2.86 percent. Germany’s 10-year yield climbed one basis point to 0.25 percent. Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 1.21 percent, the lowest in 16 weeks.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.3 per cent to US$51.42 a barrel. Copper slipped 0.7 per cent to US$2.7395 a pound. Gold dipped 0.4 per cent to US$1,244.01 an ounce.