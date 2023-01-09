Wall Street kicked off the week with a rally in stocks on speculation that the Federal Reserve will be able to slow its pace of rate hikes as inflation shows signs of cooling.

Whether or not that materializes any time soon, those bets helped send the S&P 500 above the 3,900 mark — a key mark that could pave the way for more equity buyers, especially if Thursday’s consumer price index indicates further moderation. It’s no wonder that tech, one of the groups that have suffered the most during the Fed’s tightening, is driving the Nasdaq 100 up over 2 per cent.

That risk-on push bolstered global assets as well, with the MSCI Emerging Markets Index set to enter a bull market after surging over 20 per cent from its October low. Conversely, the dollar slumped against most of its major peers and headed toward its weakest since June. Treasury 10-year yields also retreated, approaching 3.5 per cent.

Traders are eagerly awaiting the U.S. CPI report that will come out nearly a week after the latest jobs data showed that wage growth has softened. The figures will be among the last such readings policy makers will see before their Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting. While officials have indicated a half-point hike is possible, economists are penciling in a 25 basis-point increase in the Fed’s benchmark.

“Wage gains have started to soften and that has given traders some hope that the Fed can relax its aggressive stance on inflation fighting in the months ahead,” said Dan Wantrobski, technical strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott.

As a result of those wagers, swap contracts showed investors now expect the Fed funds effective rate to peak below 5 per cent, down from 5.06 per cent after Friday’s U.S. wage data.

If last week was any guide, two of the main market drivers in 2022 — inflation and the Fed’s response to it — will continue to exert their influence this year, according to Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.

“Any bullishness triggered by slowing inflation may be offset by stocks still-high valuations and overly optimistic earnings expectations,” said Larkin.

Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson said that while investors are generally pessimistic about the outlook for economic growth, corporate profit estimates are indeed still too high. That suggests the S&P 500 could fall much lower than the 3,500 to 3,600 points the market is currently estimating in the event of a mild recession, he said.

Elsewhere, oil rallied on hopes of renewed Chinese crude buying and as the dollar extended its decline. Brazilian assets — already being shunned by investors — underperformed on Monday amid fears of political instability in Latin America’s largest economy.

Key events this week:

U.S. wholesale inventories, Tuesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell among speakers at Riksbank symposium in Stockholm, Tuesday

World Bank expected to release global economic prospects report, Tuesday

ECB Governing Council members speak at Euromoney conference in Vienna, Wednesday

U.S. CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

St Louis Fed President James Bullard at Wisconsin Bankers Association virtual event, Thursday

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin speaks at VBA/VA Chamber, Thursday

China trade, Friday

U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo report earnings, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.1 per cent as of 12:35 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 1.5 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.7 per cent

The euro rose 1 per cent to US$1.0747

The British pound rose 0.8 per cent to US$1.2185

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 131.83 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.3 per cent to US$17,342.79

Ether rose 5.5 per cent to US$1,339.66

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 3.52 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.23 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 3.53 per cent

Commodities