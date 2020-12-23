(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. plans to ship 4.67 million Covid-19 vaccine doses next week, putting the government on track to send out 20 million shots by year-end, according to the federal official in charge of the distribution effort.

General Gustave Perna, the chief operations officer of the U.S. vaccine program Operation Warp Speed, said the federal government will release 2.67 million doses of Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s vaccine and 2 million doses of Moderna Inc.’s vaccine next week. Both vaccines received emergency authorization from U.S. regulators earlier this month.

Already, 15.5 million doses have been allocated to states, territories and a handful of cities, said Perna. About 1 million doses have been administered since the U.S. vaccination campaign started last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

