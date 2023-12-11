(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates flew senior diplomats from countries including China, Russia and the UK to Egypt’s border area with the Gaza Strip, as the Gulf state deepens its push for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

The UAE government arranged a flight from Abu Dhabi on Monday for around 15 ambassadors to the United Nations, also including those for Brazil, Japan and Ghana. They landed close to the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza, the main gateway for aid into the Palestinian territory.

The UAE has been a vocal critic of Israel’s bombardment and ground offensive in Gaza, a response to Hamas’s devastating attack on Oct. 7. Last week, Abu Dhabi asked the UN Security Council to call for an immediate cease-fire. The motion was widely backed but vetoed by the US, Israel’s closest ally and a supplier of arms for its war effort.

There’s no indication the US or the UK, which abstained in the vote, will alter their stances. Washington has firmly backed Israel’s goal of destroying Hamas, classified a terrorist organization by the US and European Union.

The US and France — who, along with China, Russia and the UK, comprise the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — did not send envoys on Monday’s trip.

The diplomats who traveled met senior UN officials involved in distributing aid to Gaza. The organization says the humanitarian situation in the densely-packed territory, home to just over 2 million Palestinians, is “catastrophic.”

Read More: Israel’s Mission to Wipe Out Hamas Tunnels Will Take Months

“We are here to listen to you and to understand better from you,” Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE’s UN ambassador, said to Philippe Lazzarini, who heads the UN body responsible for aid efforts in Gaza. The envoys will “take that understanding of this field visit into our deliberations in New York,” she said, referring to the UN’s headquarters.

The UAE established diplomatic relations with Israel in 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

Read More: Arab Leaders Push US to Support Gaza Cease-Fire as UN Vote Nears

Hamas killed about 1,200 people and abducted 240 during its incursion from Gaza into southern Israel. The retaliatory air-strikes and ground offensive have left more than 17,000 people dead, according to the enclave’s Hamas-run health ministry.

The UN estimates 1.9 million people have been forced to flee their homes in Gaza. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said “the conditions for the effective delivery of humanitarian aid no longer exist.”

The World Health Organization warned the health-system has nearly collapsed and more people could die from disease than the bombings.

Rafah, in northern Sinai, is the only non-Israeli controlled entry point to Gaza, and hundreds of trucks carrying food, water and medical aid have entered in recent weeks. Foreign nationals and some injured Palestinians have exited by the same route. The UN says the assistance is a fraction of what’s needed and Gazans are running out of food.

While the UAE has repeatedly condemned the civilian deaths from Israel’s bombardment, it hasn’t joined nations such as Turkey in withdrawing its ambassador or limiting diplomatic ties.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.