(Bloomberg) -- Turkey and the United Arab Emirates will sign cooperation pacts for their wealth funds and stock exchanges during the visit of the Gulf state’s defacto ruler to Turkey on Wednesday, according to an official familiar with the talks.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan is set to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the highest level visit in years.

Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund ADQ will sign cooperation deals with Turkey’s wealth fund as well as the investment office of the Turkish president, the official said. ADQ and Turkey’s wealth fund also plan a joint technology venture fund. The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Borsa Istanbul will also sign an agreement, the official said.

