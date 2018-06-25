(Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc found an unexpected ally at the start of its court battle to continue operating in London: the regulator that banned the global ride-sharing firm in the first place.

Transport for London’s position has "moved to one of effective neutrality," Uber lawyer Thomas de la Mare said at the start of the highly anticipated hearing Monday in London. In September, TfL said Uber wasn’t "fit and proper" to operate in London and refused to extend its permit.

The decision to ban Uber sent shockwaves through a business that was already scrambling to head off multiple lawsuits and probes around the world. Since then Uber has attempted to allay all the concerns the regulator had over safety and governance in a series of public moves including setting driver hour limits and board-level appointments.

“We accept the onus is on us,” de la Mare said. “We accept that TfL’s decision was the right decision at the time.”

TfL’s move to ban Uber sent a clear message to technology companies that government agencies are becoming more aggressive in balancing the interests of the so-called gig economy’s new business models against workers’ rights and more traditional operators.

A TfL spokesman declined to comment on the court hearing.

Judge Emma Arbuthnot will have to rule whether Uber has done enough to earn itself a license. If she does, she also has the power to decide the length of any permit.

"I would have thought an 18-month license is too long," she said at the start of the hearing.

