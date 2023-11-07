(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti signaled that the lender’s share buyback program will likely resume in 2024.

“Capital return and share buybacks are not a matter of years but quarters,” Ermotti said during an analyst presentation on Tuesday.

Ermotti said that the bank is still in the process of finalizing its three-year plan which will allow it to determine the amount to be returned to shareholders, while it continues to make progress on a multi-year integration and restructuring. The strategy update is scheduled for around the time of fourth quarter earnings release in February.

Earlier this year, UBS paused its $5 billion buyback program amid the government-backed takeover of its former rival Credit Suisse.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.