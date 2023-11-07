(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG hired Moelis & Co. managing director Andrew Jardine, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Jardine, who has worked at Moelis since 2017, will report to Laurence Braham, the Swiss bank’s global co-head of technology investment banking, said one of the people, all of whom requested anonymity to discuss an appointment that isn’t yet public.

The hire follows UBS’s addition of Steve Pettigrew as co-head of software earlier this year.

A UBS spokeswoman declined to comment and a Moelis spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

