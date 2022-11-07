(Bloomberg) -- Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said his nation’s airforce had attacked and destroyed a camp in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo that was housing Islamic State-linked Allied Democratic Forces.

Uganda staged the Nov. 4 strike with the permission of the Congolese government, Museveni said on Twitter on Sunday.

In September 2020, ADF leader Musa Muhsin Baluku said his group had been disbanded and become an IS province, according to a study published a year ago by the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation at King’s College London. IS, through its self-proclaimed Central Africa Province, claimed responsibility for a series of attacks in Uganda last year, prompting the government to embark on a retaliatory campaign in November 2021.

“Wherever they go, we shall reach them as long as the Congo government allows us to operate,” Museveni said.

