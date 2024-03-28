(Bloomberg) -- UK living standards recovered to their highest level in more than two years at the end of 2023 as inflation eased and workers enjoyed bumper pay rises.

Real household disposable income per head increased 0.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023, more than reversing the 0.3% drop in the third quarter, the Office for National Statistics said Thursday.

It was the highest incomes have been on a per capita basis since the third quarter of 2021 before household finances were battered by the energy shock and double digit inflation. Overall disposable incomes rose 0.7%.

The figures also confirmed the UK slipped into a mild recession at the end of last year. More recent data shows growth rose again in January and will pick up in the coming months as household finances rebound, bolstering Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s claim that the Conservative government is getting the economy back on track.

“Real household disposable income will continue to rise this year due to lower inflation and the boost from further cuts to national insurance tax,” said Ashley Webb, UK Economist at Capital Economics. “Timely indicators suggest the economy probably exited recession in the first quarter, and the economic recovery is already underway.”

Britain and Germany are trailing the Group of Seven nations in recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic. The UK had the worst inflation shock in the group, leaving the Bank of England more reluctant than the US Federal Reserve or European Central Bank to ease off on interest rates, which remain at a 16-year high.

BOE policy maker Jonathan Haskel said rate cuts in the UK could be “a long way off,” according to an interview in the Financial Times published Thursday. He and Catherine Mann both dropped votes for further increases in the base rate this month, but the comments suggest the UK central bank may trail its peers in lowering borrowing costs.

Investors pared back bets on rate cuts this year. They’re now fully pricing in two quarter-point reductions by the end of this year and the strong chance of a third. Earlier in the week, a third was all but certain.

The ONS’s second estimate of fourth quarter GDP confirmed that the UK suffered a technical recession after contracting 0.3% in the final three months of the year.

The ONS said that the size of the recession was slightly smaller than initially thought due to minor revisions to the data. GDP fell 0.4% over the second half of 2023 compared to the previously estimated 0.5%, though the quarterly growth figures were left unchanged.

The savings ratio — how much of incomes that are saved — rose to 10.2% in the fourth quarter from 10.1% in the three months through September. Economists said that the saving ratio remaining higher than pre-pandemic levels could suggest than any uplift to the economy from improved household finances may be smaller than expected.

However, recent data indicates that the British economy is starting to recover from its downturn, with retail sales and housing indicators showing signs of improvement and GDP growing a modest 0.2% in the month of January.

The ONS said that household spending, investment and trade were drags on the economy at the end of last year, partially offset by an increase in government consumption. Household consumption slipped 0.1% in the final quarter, driven by lower spending on recreation and culture, household goods and services, transport and clothing.

The government has pointed to such data as evidence that “the plan is working” — an argument Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt repeated after the figures were released.

The Labour opposition, which is leading Conservatives in polls ahead of a general election widely expected later this year, said the government is failing to deliver growth.

“Rishi Sunak has broken his promise to grow the economy and left Britain in recession with working people paying the price,” Labour’s shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said.

While a recession is a blot on Sunak’s record of ahead of an election later this year, he may be able to point to green shoots of recovery.

Forecasters expect inflation to drop from 3.4% currently to below 2% in the coming months as energy bills take another step down. Meanwhile regular wage growth remains strong at more than 6%.

The current account deficit, the difference between money leaving the UK and money coming in, widened to £21.2 billion ($26.7 billion), or 3.1% of GDP, from £18.5 billion in the third quarter.

Excluding precious metals, flows of which can be volatile, the deficit expanded to £26.3 billion — 3.9% of GDP and £5.9 billion wider than in the third. There was a deterioration in the deficits on both trade and investment income during the quarter.

