(Bloomberg) -- British train drivers are set to go on strike from the beginning of February with the first week alone hit by two-day nationwide action and a weekend walkout on a London Underground line.

The strike action on the network is likely to cause major travel disruption. The government is expected to unveil anti-strike legislation in the coming days in a bid to prevent the full stoppage of rail services among other essential sectors.

Here are the planned strike dates for national train and London Tube services.

Wednesday, February 1

A strike by train drivers, most of whom are members of the Aslef union. A small number are members of the RMT.

Which train companies are affected? Avanti West Coast, C2C, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, Govia Thameslink Railway (Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink), LNER, Northern Trains, South Western Railway, Southeastern, TransPennine Express, and West Midlands Trains (West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway)

Friday, February 3

Another strike by train drivers across 14 operators.

Which train companies are affected? Avanti West Coast, C2C, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, Govia Thameslink Railway (Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink), LNER, Northern Trains, South Western Railway, Southeastern, TransPennine Express, and West Midlands Trains (West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway)

Saturday, February 4

London Tube workers represented by Aslef will walk out in dispute over a plan said to let trains go to depots without a check that passengers have left the carriages.

Which Tube line is affected? Bakerloo

Saturday, February 11

The second instalment of the London Tube strike by Aslef members.

Which Tube line is affected? Bakerloo

TSSA, another union, has decided to ballot thousands of its members in train operating companies throughout February following a stalemate in negotiations over pay and job security.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.