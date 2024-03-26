(Bloomberg) -- Universal Music Group NA struck a distribution deal with Hybe Co., gaining rights to the South Korean company’s roster of stars including BTS, Lil Baby and Thomas Rhett, along with deeper ties to the social-media app Weverse.

Universal, the world’s largest music company, signed a 10-year agreement to become exclusive distributer of Hybe artists’ music in much of the world, the companies said Tuesday. In addition, Universal will invest in the fan-centric Weverse communication app, according to the companies.

Hybe’s shares gained as much as 9.1% in Seoul, their biggest intraday gain since August. The accord will help both companies expand their global market share. Hybe, based in Seoul, has been releasing more English songs for K-pop bands and promoting artists including Jung Kook in the US. Universal artists including Taylor Swift have been touring in Asia more often in recent years.

“We are certain that this will expand our global footprint, while benefiting our fans, artists, and labels,” Hybe founder and Chairman Bang Si-Hyuk said in a statement.

As part of the agreement, the companies will collaborate on artist promotions and marketing activities in North America under Scooter Braun, chief executive officer of Hybe America.

Hybe’s US acquisitions include the country label Big Machine Records and the Quality Control Music rap brand in Atlanta.

Universal will distribute physical and digital music of Hybe artists worldwide, with the exception of South Korea, China and Japan and some social-media platforms such as TikTok, Meta and YouTube.

Engaging the most-loyal fans via social media has become a core part of efforts by musicians to promote their names and albums online. By collaborating with Hybe’s Weverse, Universal will give its own artists greater exposure to fans across the globe, especially in Asia.

Weverse offers numerous fan-related services, including ticketing, live streaming of concerts and merchandise sales. It has more than 10 million monthly active users.

Hybe and Universal teamed up in 2017 via a distribution agreement for BTS in Japan. They expanded that agreement in 2021, with Universal’s Ingrooves Music division handling distribution and Universal’s Geffen Records providing creative support and marketing.

Under the partnership, they also formed a joint venture to create a new K-pop style girl group targeting the US market. Katseye will debut later this year

Universal’s Interscope had a deal for three years with YG Entertainment Inc. for K-pop girl band Blackpink, which has made inroads with Western audiences, performed at the Coachella music festival in 2019 and headlined last year. In April, Hybe’s girl group Le Sserafim will take the stage there for two days.

